Global Market Leader For Online Doctor's Notes For Paid Sick Leave Launches Atestadomedico24 In Brazil

(MENAFN- B2Press) Employees can declare their illness through an online questionnaire and receive a PDF from an online doctor within 5 minutes



Cyprus

- Dr. Ansay Ltd. the company founded by Dr. jur. Can Ansay, serial tech entrepreneur and inventor of the online doctor's note for paid sick leave, announces the launch of AtestadoMedico24 in Brazil.



The service has become a renowned success in Germany and France, with over 700,000 patients since its launch in 2018, with a 4.8-star Google rating.



The Brazilian version of the site, AtestadoMedico24, allows patients to obtain a certificate by filling out an online questionnaire which uses an AI algorithm to sift out risky patients or cases that are difficult to diagnose . Within 5 minutes after paying R$ 29 they receive the sick note for up to 7 days as a PDF without talking to the online doctor.

Founder and CEO, Dr. Can Ansay: "Employees in Brazil are now happy to get their sick notes for harmless short-term illnesses easily within 5 minutes instead of wasting time on unnecessary visits to a doctor's practice. Employers are also delighted, as their sick employees can stay in bed to recover more quickly instead of foolishly working and thereby worsening their illness.. This so-called“presenteeism” costs business much more in terms of reduced productivity and mistakes from people who have dragged themselves to work ill. In the U.S. alone companies lose over $150 billion a year-much more than absenteeism does. The COVID-19 pandemic showed everyone how valuable telemedicine is for avoiding infection risks and taking the weight off the medical system especially in rural areas."

About Dr. Ansay Ltd.

The visionary social entrepreneur Dr. Can Ansay launched the world's first online sick note in Germany in 2018 at and then in France in 2020 to great media attention. Global expansion began in Brazil, Indonesia and Italy at the end of 2023. Since the beginning of 2023, Dr. Ansay also tries to revolutionize other industries with

