(MENAFN) In a controversial statement, retired United States Lieutenant General Ben Hodges has suggested that Ukraine should draw inspiration from Nazi Germany's wartime industrial production strategy to effectively counter Russian aggression. Hodges, who served as the commander of United States Army forces stationed in Europe until his retirement in 2017, shared his views in an interview with Australian YouTuber Perun over the weekend.



During the interview, Hodges emphasized the need for Ukraine to increase the production of ammunition and weapons to bolster its military capabilities against Russia. Drawing parallels with Germany's actions during World War II, he highlighted the remarkable surge in aircraft production for the Luftwaffe in 1944, despite sustained bombing by the Royal Air Force and the United States Army Air Corps. Hodges suggested that, similarly, Ukraine could enhance its production capacity, even in the face of Russian missile attacks on its cities.



The retired general contended that Ukraine should focus on improving efficiency in its military-industrial complex, citing ongoing support from Western companies. He emphasized that, despite the significant damage caused by Russian bombardment over the past 20 months, Ukraine has the potential to rebuild its military capabilities and reduce dependence on foreign assistance.



Ukraine's military-industrial complex has suffered extensive damage, necessitating reliance on Western nations for various defense equipment, ranging from rifles to tanks, artillery, and fighter jets. With NATO stockpiles nearing depletion, the United States and its allies are considering ways to support and strengthen Ukraine's domestic military industry.



Hodges' historical reference to Nazi Germany's wartime industrial efforts raises ethical questions and has sparked debates on the appropriateness of drawing inspiration from such a dark chapter in history. The former general's remarks come at a time when tensions between Ukraine and Russia remain high, with ongoing conflict and geopolitical considerations shaping the dynamics of the region. As discussions surrounding military strategies and industrial resilience continue, Hodges' perspective adds a unique and controversial angle to the broader discourse on Ukraine's defense capabilities and its path forward in the face of Russian threats.



