US country prohibits Trump from ballot

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, the Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that former President Donald Trump cannot appear on the primary ballot in the state, a decision that the Republican front-runner has vowed to appeal. The case was initiated by Democrat activists who argued that Trump should be disqualified from seeking the presidency again due to his alleged involvement in the "insurrection" against the United States government, as outlined in a section of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution passed in 1865 after the Civil War.



The term "insurrection" has been closely associated with the events of January 6, 2021, when a riot occurred at the United States Capitol. Despite the characterization, it's crucial to note that neither Trump nor anyone else has been charged with the specific crime of insurrection in connection with the incident. Nonetheless, the Democrats' legal argument relies on this interpretation of events to challenge Trump's eligibility.



In a ruling where all four Colorado Supreme Court judges, who are Democrats, concurred, it was determined that Trump does not meet the criteria to be featured on the primary ballots in the state. The judges, however, opted to stay their decision until January 4, 2024, pending potential appeals, allowing room for the legal battle to unfold.



Responding to the court's decision, the Trump campaign denounced it as "completely flawed" and attributed it to what they described as "a Soros-funded, left-wing group's scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden," as articulated by campaign spokesman Steven Cheung. Cheung further asserted that Democratic Party leaders are acting out of paranoia regarding President Trump's substantial lead in the polls, accusing them of attempting to impede the will of American voters in the upcoming elections.



As the legal contest ensues, this ruling adds a new layer of complexity to the political landscape, intensifying debates over the interpretation of constitutional provisions and their application to events surrounding the Capitol riot. The outcome of Trump's appeal will not only shape his political trajectory but also set precedents for how legal challenges based on the 14th Amendment may be approached in the future.





MENAFN20122023000045015687ID1107630684