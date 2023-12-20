US senator responds to shameful sex-tape scandal

(MENAFN) United States Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland, has expressed his anger and disappointment following reports that one of his staffers was allegedly involved in the filming of a graphic sex tape inside a Senate hearing room. The scandal came to light after the Daily Caller published a partially censored video last week, depicting two men engaging in sexual activity in a Senate hearing room. Capitol Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, which Cardin confirmed during a press briefing on Monday.



Cardin conveyed his frustration, stating, "I was angry. I was disappointed. It's a breach of trust." The Senator assured reporters that his office is fully cooperating with the Capitol Police investigation and acknowledged the gravity of the situation. "It's a tragic situation, and it's presented a lot of anger and frustration. I'm concerned about our staff and the way that they feel about this," he added.



Upon learning of the incident over the weekend, Cardin took immediate action, ensuring that appropriate steps were taken. The video had initially surfaced on a private group for gay men working in politics before being leaked online. In response, Cardin's office released a statement announcing the dismissal of the staffer involved: "Aiden Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the United States Senate."



Senator Cardin, who is set to retire after this term in May, declined to disclose the name of the staffer under investigation by Capitol Police, citing the matter as a "personnel issue." He emphasized that he had not spoken to the aide since the termination of employment and refrained from providing details on how an aide would have access to a Senate hearing room.



As the investigation unfolds, the incident raises questions about security protocols and access within Senate facilities. The scandal comes at a sensitive time for Senator Cardin, adding an unexpected challenge as he approaches the end of his term. The fallout from this controversy may also prompt a broader discussion on safeguarding the integrity of Senate spaces and addressing potential vulnerabilities in security measures.



MENAFN20122023000045015687ID1107630682