Black Americans experience race-based discrimination in healthcare system

(MENAFN) The persistent race-based discrimination against Black Americans in various sectors in the United States is evident in the healthcare system.



Charles Ellis Jr., a professor at the University of Florida's faculty of public health and health professions, highlighted that Black Americans and those with lower socioeconomic status consistently experience lower-quality healthcare, leading to adverse effects on their health outcomes, as reported to a Turkish news agency.



"Most significant chronic diseases are two -three times more common in Black Americans compared to whites. Examples of these diseases include stroke, heart attack, and most recently, COVID-19 cases," Ellis stated.



Ellis, who conducts research on the history of discrimination in health services and its impact on Black individuals, emphasized the historical exposure of African Americans to racism within healthcare services.



"Procedures known to have the best outcomes are not offered to African Americans. Some Black people prefer not to access health care services based on the experiences of their families and acquaintances," he noted.



"Many black people choose to remain silent because they fear advocating for themselves will be interpreted as complaining, and they worry that angered workers will not do what is best for the patient in a sensitive matter like health," he also said.

MENAFN20122023000045015839ID1107630676