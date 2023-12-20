US court passes on orders to release 180 Epstein-associated names

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, a federal judge in New York, Judge Loretta Preska of the Southern District of New York, has ruled to unseal documents containing the identifying information of approximately 180 individuals connected to the infamous case of Jeffrey Epstein.



The convicted pedophile, who died in a New York jail in 2019, was at the center of a high-profile case that led to his incarceration. The 51-page order, issued on Monday, explained Judge Preska's decision, emphasizing that previous hearings had established that the names would not remain redacted indefinitely.



Individuals impacted by this order now have a 14-day window to appeal the decision. Following this period, lawyers must engage in a process of conferring, preparing the documents for unsealing in accordance with the court's order, and subsequently posting the documents on the public docket, as articulated by Judge Preska.



The unsealed documents are anticipated to reveal information about Epstein's associates, potential victims, as well as investigators and journalists who covered the case. While the majority of names will be disclosed, certain identities, including those of minor victims and at least one person wrongly identified as a sexual predator by a reporter, will remain sealed.



The documents in question are linked to the 2015 lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell of sexually trafficking her when she was 17.



Although the case was settled in 2017, a majority of the evidence and depositions remained under seal. It was not until a lawsuit brought forth by activist Mike Cernovich in July 2019 that these documents were declassified, coinciding with Epstein's subsequent arrest on federal sex trafficking charges.



This development has far-reaching implications, potentially shedding light on the extent of Epstein's network and the involvement of various individuals in his illicit activities. As the unsealing process unfolds, the public awaits revelations about the high-profile figures, victims, and those who played a role in the legal proceedings surrounding one of the most notorious cases in recent memory.



