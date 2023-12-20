Berlin roads gets blocked by agriculturists

(MENAFN) In a dramatic display of discontent, farmers from all corners of Germany converged on Berlin in a convoy of tractors to voice their opposition to the government's proposed reductions in diesel subsidies and tax breaks for agricultural vehicles. The protest, staged near the iconic Brandenburg Gate, saw impassioned farmers wielding placards declaring, "Your politics are a declaration of war against farmers" and "Enough is enough!" The demonstration is a response to Berlin's recently announced austerity measures for 2024, designed to address a substantial budget deficit in the multibillion-euro range.



Concerns among the protesting farmers are centered on the potential ramifications of the planned budget cuts, which they fear could leave Germany's agricultural sector facing a staggering loss of nearly EUR1 billion (USD1.1 billion) in the coming year. Berlin's police department reported the participation of approximately 1,700 tractors and 6,600 farmers in the rally, illustrating the scale of discontent within the agricultural community.



The German Farmers Association (DBV) and the Land Creates Connection (LsV) lobby, key organizers of the protest, have issued warnings of escalating demonstrations if the austerity measures are implemented as proposed. At the rally, DBV President Joachim Rukwied emphasized that, starting from January 8, the farmers would intensify their presence in a manner unprecedented in the country's history, declaring, "We will not accept this."



In response to the farmers' grievances, German Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir acknowledged their concerns during an interview with the state broadcaster ARD at the protest site. He emphasized that farmers have "no alternative" to diesel and stressed the importance of ensuring that any necessary cost-cutting measures are implemented in a manner that doesn't disproportionately burden the agricultural sector. Ozdemir underscored the pivotal role farmers play in the food supply chain, stating, "These cuts...overburden the sector."



The backdrop to Berlin's budgetary challenges stems from a constitutional court ruling in November, which deemed the attempted repurposing of EUR60 billion (USD65.7 billion) in unused Covid-19 funding as unconstitutional. As Berlin grapples with the need to address its fiscal shortfall, the protests by farmers underscore the broader societal impact of austerity measures and the delicate balance required in making budgetary decisions that affect vital sectors such as agriculture. The evolving situation will likely draw increased attention to the intersection of economic policy, agricultural sustainability, and social unrest in the coming weeks.





