UN rights head voices concern around surging number of Gazans 'corralled' near Egypt

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the UN human rights head voiced concern about the escalating number of civilians in Gaza being "increasingly corralled" towards the border with Egypt amid ongoing hostilities with Israel.



Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, stated in a declaration: "The call for a ceasefire — on human rights and humanitarian grounds — is getting louder by the day, and must be heeded."



Highlighting that nearly 2 million people have been displaced, and many have been compelled to relocate multiple times, Turk emphasized that Israeli forces persist in issuing evacuation orders in "a confusing and contradictory manner."



"Now, Palestinians are being forced into smaller and smaller areas, in a mass displacement up to the Gaza-Egyptian border while military operations continue to encroach ever closer," he stated. "There is simply nowhere left in Gaza for them to go."



He declared that the southern town of Rafah has turned into an epicenter for displaced citizens, with more than 1 million people "concentrated in extremely overcrowded and unbearable living conditions, exacerbated by the onset of winter."



The rights chief remarked that due to Israel's ongoing siege of Gaza, the limited humanitarian aid trickling in from Egypt and the recently opened Kerem Shalom crossing by Israel on Sunday have only provided a fraction of the required relief. Additionally, individuals in the northern part of the enclave are “getting no relief at all.”



"In the north, an estimated 100,000 civilians remain completely isolated from relief efforts, and too scared to move amid the relentless bombing, tank patrols and for fear of snipers," Turk stated.



"They are trapped in a living hell," he further declared.

