UK ready to ink naval safety agreement with Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United Kingdom is set to sign a ten-year naval security pact with Ukraine, aimed at fortifying the Ukrainian Navy's position in the Black Sea, according to a recent report by The Telegraph. The agreement, expected to be formalized in the coming weeks, underscores the United Kingdom's commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia. Last week, the United Kingdom Defense Ministry announced the provision of two mine-clearing ships to Ukraine as part of a maritime coalition, in collaboration with Norway.



The British-Ukrainian Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) forms the backbone of this strategic partnership, with an explicit focus on enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities, particularly in the naval domain. The reported aim of the pact is to "keep [Kiev] in the fight" by providing comprehensive military support encompassing naval assets, intelligence, and financial aid. Anonymous defense sources revealed that the UK plans to supply both land- and air-based weaponry, with the overarching goal of increasing the interoperability of Ukrainian forces with NATO.



This collaborative effort builds on the Royal Navy's longstanding involvement in training Ukrainian de-mining crews and conducting drills for amphibious raids. Notably, London had previously delivered ship-based versions of the Brimstone missile to Kiev last year. The new accord is expected to solidify the United Kingdom's commitment to its Operation Interflex training program, which has already equipped 30,000 Ukrainian troops for active duty.



Crucially, The Telegraph's report suggests that the security pact includes provisions for post-conflict security guarantees. While a Defense Ministry spokesperson affirmed the United Kingdom's commitment to supporting Ukraine "until the end of this war and beyond," the specifics of these guarantees remain to be fully disclosed. The comprehensive nature of the agreement signifies a deepening of the United Kingdom's role as a steadfast ally in Ukraine's defense, contributing not only military equipment and training but also strategic post-conflict support.



As geopolitical tensions continue to evolve, this ten-year pact underscores the United Kingdom's strategic interest in fostering a resilient and capable Ukrainian Navy, further solidifying the collaborative efforts between the two nations in the pursuit of regional stability and security.



