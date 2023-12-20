WHO warns of 'increasing disease burden' in Ukraine as 2nd winter in war approaches

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning that Ukraine is entering its second winter amid the Russian war, anticipating an “increasing disease burden” on the healthcare system.



The WHO envoy in Ukraine, Jarno Habicht, informed a UN briefing in Geneva through video link: "We are entering the second winter, which will be cold and long winter and has also public health effects."



Habicht emphasized that the UN agency has observed an “increasing disease burden” on healthcare since the commencement of the war on February 24, 2022, attributing it to the war's significant impact on both individual health and public health.



“So even if the war would end today, the health needs of millions of people across the whole Ukraine will be high and increasing," he cautioned, adding that the disruption of the health system is "high."



“While we were optimistic last year that restoring the health system can be fast, it takes time," he further mentioned.



Referring to assessments from the WHO and its health partners, Habicht mentioned that 7.8 million people are expected to have humanitarian needs in 2024.



He mentioned that their objective is to provide assistance to 3.8 million people during that timeframe, and added: "This is something where we need to put all of our efforts to reach to all of those civilians, many of those who are elderly, and children."

