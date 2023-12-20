Former Pakistani Premier utilizes AI to carry out speech from jail

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently incarcerated, utilized artificial intelligence to deliver a compelling speech to his supporters during a 'virtual rally' that garnered over 4.5 million viewers on platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube. This innovative approach comes in the wake of increased government restrictions on gatherings organized by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, following his brief arrest in May. Khan, who received a three-year prison sentence in August for the alleged illegal sale of state gifts, claims that the charges against him are politically motivated.



Representatives from PTI revealed that Khan crafted a script for the four-minute address, which was then disseminated to his supporters through legal channels. The speech was brought to life with the assistance of an AI tool developed by ElevenLabs, capable of creating a 'voice clone' based on a person's speech samples.



In the virtual rally, Khan accused the Pakistani government of engaging in the kidnapping and harassment of activists affiliated with his party. He emphasized his unwavering commitment to "real freedom" and expressed gratitude to the PTI social media team for their role in this "historic attempt" to circumvent government-imposed restrictions.



Coinciding with this virtual rally, the NetBlocks watchdog reported disruptions in social media availability in Pakistan, beginning late on Sunday. The group suggested that these disruptions could be indicative of intentional "internet censorship" by the authorities.



Adding to Khan's legal woes, he was charged by a special court in October with breaching state secrecy laws over an alleged conspiracy to expose evidence of United States interference in orchestrating his removal from power last year. As the political landscape in Pakistan continues to evolve, Khan's use of AI technology to convey his message underscores the intersection of technology, politics, and freedom of expression in the modern era.



