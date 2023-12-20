Last running hospital in Gaza ceases operations due to growing Israeli attacks

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Health Ministry in the Palestinian enclave announced that the sole operational hospital in the northern Gaza Strip ceased its operations.



“The Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital was forced out of service due to Israeli bombardment, siege and arrest of medics,” ministry representative Ashraf al-Qudra stated in a declaration.



On October 17, at least 471 people were reported killed and many others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, as stated by health officials in Gaza.



Israel denies responsibility for the strike, attributing the accusation to the Israeli army's claim that Hamas uses hospitals in Gaza for military purposes—a denial strongly opposed by the Palestinian resistance group.



Since the October 7 attack by Hamas, Israel's continuous bombardment of the Gaza Strip has resulted in the reported deaths of at least 19,667 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, with 52,586 others sustaining injuries, according to health authorities in the enclave.



This sustained Israeli offensive has left Gaza severely damaged, with half of the housing stock in the coastal territory either damaged or destroyed.



Additionally, nearly 2 million people have been displaced within the densely-populated enclave, facing shortages of food and clean water.

