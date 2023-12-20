ASI Crushed To Death By Car Carrying Illicit Liquor In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 20 (IANS) An ASI was killed and two home guard constables critically injured after a speeding car, carrying illicit liquor, hit them in Bihar's Begusarai district early Wednesday.

District SP Yogendra Kumar said that the accused were transporting liquor in the car.

"We have received a tip-off that an Alto car carrying liquor consignment will arrive in the area under Nav Kothi police station. Accordingly, ASI Khamas Choudhary and three home guard constables went to Chataun bridge located on Burhi Gandak river and put the police jeep on the road in a bid to slow down the vehicles. When Alto car arrived on the bridge, the cops signaled the driver to stop the vehicle but he sped away crashing into Khamas Chaudhary and two home guard constables," Kumar said.

"Due to the impact of the accident, Khamas died on the spot while two others constables were critically injured," Kumar said.

"The injured cops were admitted to Sadar hospital Begusarai. We have noted the registration number of the car and arrested its owner. Further investigation is on," he said.

