WHO warns of epidemics threats in Gaza amid escalating situation

(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning about the significant threat of epidemics in Gaza amidst the ongoing Israeli offensive, urging for an immediate cease-fire.



“There's a massive risk of huge epidemics. And we're already seeing the evidence of that,” WHO representative Margaret Harris stated in an interview with a Turkish news agency, she added that fighting has to come to an end.



"We need a cease-fire," Harris commended.



“The situation is definitely getting worse, you've got the combination of every factor that will harm people's health,” she declared, Highlighting that the current weather conditions are cold and wet, and emphasizing that 90 percent of the population is vulnerable to these conditions, the statement further pointed out that people are uncertain about where to access an adequate supply of food.



“People, of course, are not getting any sleep. And this, this harms your immune system,” she noted and continued: "People are terrified. They don't know what is going to happen.”



Emphasizing the dire situation, she underscored that there is "no safe place" in Gaza, and individuals face challenges in reaching hospitals even when they are injured.



The spokeswoman noted that the Palestinian Red Crescent Society has been unable to offer ambulance services in the northern region. “It's just not possible. So people being injured there are not getting care.”



The ongoing air and ground attacks by Israel on the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack by Hamas have resulted in the reported deaths of at least 19,667 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, and injuries to 52,586 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

