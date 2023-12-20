Manchester City achieves 3-0 win against Urawa, securing place in Club World Cup final

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Manchester City, the reigning English Premier League champions, secured their place in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup final by defeating Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds with a convincing 3-0 victory.



Right from the start, Manchester City displayed dominance in the match, although they struggled to find the back of the net until the 46th minute. It was then that Urawa Red Diamonds' Norwegian defender, Marius Hoibraten, unintentionally scored an own goal, giving Manchester City a crucial lead.



The momentum continued for Manchester City, with Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic extending the lead to 2-0 in the 52nd minute. The team's Portuguese midfielder, Bernardo Silva, further solidified their position by scoring the third goal just seven minutes later.



Looking ahead to the final, Manchester City is set to face Brazilian club Fluminense on Friday, with aspirations of clinching their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup trophy. Meanwhile, Urawa Red Diamonds will contend for third place against Egyptian side Al Ahly on the same day.

