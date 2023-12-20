Global Artificial Lawns Market Size, Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Artificial lawns, commonly known as synthetic turf or artificial grass, are engineered surfaces designed to imitate natural grass's visual and functional characteristics. These surfaces are commonly utilized in recreational areas, sports fields, and landscaping as a substitute for traditional grass lawns. Artificial lawns, which closely mimic natural grass, are often constructed using synthetic materials such as polyethylene or polypropylene. These materials offer a range of hues and textures for a more realistic appearance.

Market Dynamics Rising Demand for Home Ownership and Home Improvement Drives the Global Market

Homeownership is gaining ground in a growing number of economies across the globe. Improved living standards and income levels precipitate increased demand for single-family residential ownership. More than 28% of the overall residential inventory in the United States consists of single-ownership residences. The rising number of single residents is bolstering international residential construction.

The current trend among consumers is to improve the appearance of their residences, which has led to a steady increase in home improvement initiatives. The growing demand for artificial lawns due to the developing market for landscaping services is made possible by the increased investment in home improvement projects, especially gardens and terraces. Moreover, home remodeling is becoming more popular in growing Asia-Pacific economies like China, where the growth of lawn acreage is expected to sustain the artificial lawn market in the future.

Strategic Initiatives by Key Players Create Tremendous Opportunities

Market players are placing greater emphasis on environmentally friendly practices in response to the increasing global emphasis on sustainability. For instance, in September 2022, TenCate Grass, a synthetic turf manufacturer, distributor, and installer located in the Netherlands that serves sports and landscape markets, announced that it would start a rendering artificial grass recycling program in the US. TenCate's press release explains that the purpose of this initiative is to aid in the resolution of the problem associated with recycling synthetic turf into a feedstock that can be utilized efficiently and effectively in the production of new turf and other valuable products. These endeavors thus generate opportunities for the expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is home to around 357 million individuals and 143 million homes. The preference of American citizens for lawns and gardens is widely acknowledged. In the United States, backyard landscaping is also a prevalent form of recreation. Similarly, it is worth noting that North America has the highest incidence of golf courses globally. The cumulative quantity of golf courses in the United States and Canada surpasses 18,700. A total of over twenty-five newly constructed golf courses were developed around the United States during the years 2019 and 2020. Therefore, it is anticipated that the proliferation of golf courses throughout the region will contribute to the market expansion of artificial lawns throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, market growth is bolstered by the expansion efforts of the major competitors in the region. For instance, Purchase Green Artificial Grass, the preeminent provider of premium synthetic turf in the industry and a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG), is pleased to announce the formal opening of its newest location in Odessa, Texas, in October 2023. By its strategic location, this site will effectively meet the increasing demand for high-quality artificial grass products in Odessa and the surrounding areas.



The global artificial lawn market size was valued at

USD 4.89 billion in 2022 . It is estimated to reach

USD 14.70 billion by 2031 , growing at a

CAGR of 13.01%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on material type, the global artificial lawn market is divided into polyamides, polyethylene, polypropylene, nylon, and others.

The polyethylene segment dominates the global market and is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Based on application, the global artificial lawns market is segmented into residential, commercial, sports, and others.

The commercial segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global market for artificial lawns are Sports Group, Tarkett Group, Unisport-Saltex Oy, Tencate Grass, SIS Pitches, CC Grass, Challenger Industries Inc., Polytan GmbH, Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS), Limonta Sport, Global Syn-Turf, ForeverLaw, Rhino-Turf, and others.



In July 2023,

FIFA and the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) entered into a Contract of Agreed Objectives (CAO) that establishes a framework for the development of four artificial turfs in designated regional associations and the enlargement of the National Training Centre at Providence between 2023 and 2026. In August 2023,

Smart Turf, an industry leader in the production of artificial grass products, announced the introduction of its new website, which enables wholesale purchases of American-made artificial grass.



Polyamides

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Nylon Others



Residential

Commercial

Sports Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

