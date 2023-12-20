Finnish Court orders suspect in Russian war crimes to remain in custody

(MENAFN) Yan Petrovsky, a former Russian mercenary accused of involvement in terror activities in Eastern Ukraine, has been ordered to remain in custody by the Helsinki District Court, as reported by a Finnish news agency.



The district court, on Monday, upheld the decision to keep Petrovsky detained in Finland on strong suspicion of committing an aggravated war crime.



Following this, the deputy state prosecutor initiated a preliminary investigation on Friday into alleged offenses linked to Voislav Torden, one of the three aliases used by Petrovsky.



Despite Ukraine's extradition request for Petrovsky, the Finnish Supreme Court rejected it, expressing concerns about potential inhumane treatment in Ukrainian prisons as per the European Convention on Human Rights.



The Finnish Supreme Court noted a genuine risk that placing Petrovsky in a Ukrainian prison might expose him to conditions that violate humane treatment standards outlined in the European Convention on Human Rights. This concern aligns with rulings from the European Court of Human Rights, which cited issues of overcrowding and deficiencies in Ukrainian prisons.



Reports on the human rights situation in Ukraine have highlighted a further decline in prison conditions amid the conflict with Russia. Incidents of torture and violence against inmates suspected of collaboration with Russia have also been documented.



Finnish prosecutors have until May 31 to press charges against Petrovsky.

MENAFN20122023000045015839ID1107630646