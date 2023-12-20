G-7 nations denounce North Korea's test launch of ICBM

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the G-7 nations expressed condemnation for North Korea's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).



The nations stated in a declaration: “We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, condemn in the strongest terms North Korea’s December 18 (local time) launch of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), following four previous ICBM launches this year as well as other launches using ballistic missile technology.”



“We deplore North Korea’s choice to prioritize its unlawful WMD (weapon of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programs over the welfare of the people in North Korea,” the declaration added, highlighting North Korea's systematic ambitions to strengthen its capabilities in both ballistic and nuclear missiles.



“North Korea’s repeated reckless actions must be met with a swift, united, and robust international response, particularly by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). We urge UNSC Members to follow through on their commitments and call on all UN Member States to fully and effectively implement relevant UNSCRs,” it further mentioned.



The declaration also acknowledged the transfer of arms from North Korea to Russia, urging both nations to halt such activities.



“The G7 remains committed to working with all relevant partners toward the goal of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and to upholding the international order based on the rule of law,” it noted.

