UN Security Council delays vote on Gaza ceasefire for 2nd consecutive time

(MENAFN) The vote on a UN Security Council draft resolution, aiming to halt hostilities in Gaza for aid delivery, was postponed for the second consecutive time on Tuesday. The United States remains unconvinced about the resolution, originally scheduled for a late-day vote, as per information from UN sources.



Security Council members are now set to vote on the draft resolution on Wednesday.



Drafted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the text urges the immediate suspension of hostilities to facilitate safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, along with urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities.



The resolution reaffirms the obligation of all conflict parties to adhere to international law and calls for the prompt deployment of a UN monitoring mechanism.



Deputy US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, informed reporters earlier on Tuesday that members were still working on the text with other involved parties.



"The only thing I can say is that we're working on this issue right now, and we'll see what happens later today. But that's all I can tell you at this point," he further mentioned.



On December 8, the United States vetoed a Security Council resolution that called for an immediate cease-fire to halt the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip.



The conflict, stemming from Israel's air and ground attacks since October 7, led by the Palestinian group Hamas, has resulted in a death toll exceeding 19,450 Palestinians, with a majority being women and children, according to health authorities in Gaza.



The war has caused extensive damage in Gaza, with half of the territory's housing stock either damaged or destroyed. The conflict has also displaced nearly 2 million people within the densely-populated enclave, exacerbating shortages of food and clean water.

