Ship Repair And Maintenance Services Market To Surpass USD 45.70 Billion By 2029 | Growing At 4.10% CAGR

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (Singapore)

Cochin Shipyard Limited (India)

Austal (Australia)

Chantiers de l'Atlantique (France)

Detyens Shipyards (U.S.)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (India)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (India)

Damen Shipyards Group (Netherlands)

BAE Systems (U.S.) Goa Shipyard Ltd (India) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.10% 2029 Value Projection USD 45.70 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 34.60 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020

By Vessel Type

By Service

By End-use By Geography Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market Growth Drivers Growing Demand for New and Advanced Ships in Maritime Industry to Boost Market Growth Increase in Sea Trade Activities and Satisfactory Rules Related to Maritime Trade Drives the Market Growth

COVID-19 Impacts:

The COVID-19 Pandemic Hampered the Market Due to a Decrease in Maritime Trade Activities

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared COVID-19 a pandemic due to the disease's outbreak in December 2019. The market for ship repair and maintenance services will be significantly impacted by COVID-19's global effects in 2020 and 2021.

Segments:

Service Type:



Routine Maintenance

Emergency Repairs Overhaul and Refurbishment

Vessel Type:



Commercial Ships

Naval Vessels

Offshore Vessels Cruise Ships

Repair Method:



Dry Dock Repairs

Wet Dock Repairs Afloat Repairs

End-User:



Shipping Companies

Naval Forces

Offshore Industry Cruise and Leisure Industry

Geography:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

The scale of Repair Facilities:



Small-Scale Repair Yards

Medium-Scale Repair Yards Large-Scale Repair Yards

Report Coverage:

The report presents a holistic study of the market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in Sea Trade Activities and Satisfactory Rules Related to Maritime Trade Drives Market Growth

Due to the unique benefits of international trade, 90% of the world's import and export items are transported by sea, and the increasing average age of ships is also anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global market for ship repair and maintenance services. Several national governments have also taken action to assist the maritime sector. For instance, shipyards are qualified for a number of tax credits for routine ship maintenance and repair. It is one of the fundamental forces propelling the market for ship maintenance and repair services globally.

Regional Insights:

During the projection period, the market is expected to grow significantly in North America. North America is regarded as a significant region for ship trade and has the largest ship repair and maintenance services market share.

It is anticipated that the European market would expand significantly during the projection period. Recent advancements in frigates and offshore patrol vessels for their lethality, speed, and mobility are driving the market in Europe.

The market's greatest CAGR is anticipated to be seen in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. Growing investments by major participants in the expansion of ship repair facilities and ship building capabilities are responsible for the region's growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Important Business-related Announcements by Key Players to Influence Market Dynamics

Important market players frequently announce significant business decisions, which have a positive or negative impact on the market. Players buy businesses, introduce products, enter into partnership agreements, agree to terms with governmental bodies, and so forth.

Key Industry Development:

December 2021 : The U.S. Navy has presented four five-year contracts worth USD 1.74 billion combined to acquire maintenance, repair, and modernization services for non-nuclear surface combatant as well as for amphibious ships.

