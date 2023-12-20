US Cyber Warriors Issue A Call To Arms

(MENAFN- Asia Times) “Cyber Warfare: The Enemy inside the Gates. All Hands on Deck. We Are at War.” The first three headings in the table of contents tell the reader where Michael G McLaughlin and William J Holstein stand in the debate over what the US should do in response to challenges posed by China and Russia.

Their new book,“Battlefield Cyber” (Prometheus Books, 2023), is a maximum threat treatise and a detailed exposition of risks they believe are not fully appreciated by the American people.

McLaughlin is an attorney based in Washington, DC, who concentrates on cybersecurity, government contracting and national security law. A US Navy intelligence officer for more than a decade, he served as senior counterintelligence adviser for the US Cyber Command until 2022.

Holstein is a veteran journalist with decades of experience covering China, technology and multinational business. He has written nine other books, including“The New Art of War: China's Deep Strategy Inside the United States” (2019) and“A Grand Strategy: Countering China, Taming Technology, and Restoring the Media” (2021).

The subtitle of Battlefield Cyber is“How China and Russia Are Undermining Our Democracy and National Security,” but it might as well be“Only the Paranoid Survive.”

That, you may recall, is the title of former Intel CEO Andy Grove's book about how to recognize and exploit strategic inflection points – which“can mean an opportunity to rise to new heights,” but“may just as likely signal the beginning of the end.”

The book addresses several key issues, including cyber threats to critical infrastructure, the defense industry supply chain and the semiconductor industry, vulnerabilities in software, cloud computing and high-tech company management, the differences between the Chinese and Russian approaches to cyber warfare, the exacerbation of political and ethnic tension and the difficulty of dealing with propaganda in an open society.

In addition to being a polemic, it is – with some qualification – a handy reference work.

The“no limits” partnership between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin is at the root of the problem, in the eyes of McLaughlin and Holstein: