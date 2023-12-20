Kishida's Stimulus Too Little, Too Late For Flagging Japan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a new fiscal stimulus program in response to a fall in his cabinet's approval rating. His approval rating, which peaked at 59% in June 2022, plunged to 29% in November 2023 and hit a low of 17.1% in December.

Despite a

reshuffle of the cabinet

aimed at strengthening female representation, it has proven ineffective in alleviating growing political discontent. Japanese“voters have

grown increasingly disillusioned

with the administration's ability to address the country's social and economic woes.”



The reason for the political turmoil is higher inflation, which has painfully eroded the purchasing power of Japanese households, as wage increases have consistently lagged behind rising prices.

Kishida asserts that the new fiscal stimulus program - exceeding 17 trillion yen (US$118.3 billion) - aims to overcome deflation and put the economy back on track. The package includes temporary tax cuts of 40,000 yen ($275) per person and payouts of 70,000 yen ($480) to low-income households.

Subsidies for gasoline and utility bills have been provided to dampen consumer price inflation. Together with spending by local governments and state-guaranteed loans, the size of the package amounts to 21.8 trillion yen ($149 billion).



While this initiative focuses on aiding low-income households and the regions outside the economic centers, which have suffered over three decades of stagnation, there are major problems to overcome.

Similar to numerous previous fiscal stimulus programs, the relief will only be short-term. The persistent low-interest rate in Japan keeps paralyzing the productivity gains of Japanese corporations.

