Israeli Army Turns Hospital In Northern Gaza Into“Military Barracks:” Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 20 (NNN-WAFA) – The Health Ministry in Gaza, said yesterday that, the Israeli army transformed the“Al Awda” Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip into a“military barracks” and grounded 240 people inside it.

Ashraf Al-Qedra, the ministry spokesman, said in a press statement that, 80 medical staff, 40 patients, and 120 displaced people are being forced to stay inside the hospital without water, food, or medicine.

Al-Qedra added that, the Israeli forces arrested six hospital staff, including its director Ahmed Muhanna, in addition to a patient and a companion.

According to the World Health Organisation, only eight out of the 36 hospitals throughout Gaza are operational and able to accept new patients, however, the services are limited.

The two main hospitals in southern Gaza are operating at three times their clinical capacity, while facing severe shortages of basic supplies and fuel. In addition, these hospitals provide shelter to thousands of displaced people.

Since Oct 7, Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.– NNN-WAFA