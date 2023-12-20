Currency Rates Of CBA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Asim Aliyev

According to the official data received from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the U.S. dollar rate remained unchanged at AZN 1.7, Azernews reports.

The euro rate rose by 0.4% to AZN 1.8646, and the Russian ruble rate remained unchanged at AZN 0.0188.

Currency Rate

1 US dollar 1.7000

1 euro 1.8646

1 Russian rouble 0.0188

1 Australian dollar 1.1515

1 Argentine peso 0.0021

1 Belarusian ruble 0.5160

1 Brazilian rial 0.3495

1 UAE dirham 0.4629

1 South African rand 0.0928

100 South Korean won 0.1309

1 Czech crown 0.0760

100 Chilean pesos 0.1970

1 Chinese yuan 0.2383

1 Danish krone 0.2501

1 Georgian lari 0.6332

1 Hong Kong dollar 0.2178

1 Indian rupee 0.0204

1 British pound 2.1632

100 Indonesian rupiah 0.0110

100 Iranian rials 0.0040

1 Swedish krona 0.1672

1 Swiss franc 1.9739

1 Israeli shekel 0.4655

1 Canadian dollar 1.2735

1 Kuwaiti dinar 5.5266

1 Kazakh tenge 0.0037

1 Kyrgyz som 0.0191

100 Lebanese pounds 0.0113

1 Malaysian ringgit 0.3652

1 Mexican peso 0.0996

1 Moldovan leu 0.0970

1 Egyptian pound 0. 0550

1 Norwegian krone 0.1656

100 Uzbek soms 0. 0137

1 Polish zloty 0.4312

1 Singapore dollar 1. 2803

1 Saudi Arabian Rial 0. 4532

1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights) 2. 2721

1 Turkish lira 0.0584

1 Taiwan dollar 0. 0543

1 Tajik salmon 0.1555

1 new Turkmen manat 0. 4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia 0. 0455

100 Japanese yen 1.1850

1 New Zealand dollar 1. 0675

Gold (1 oz.) 3468.9520

Silver (1 oz.) 41.0087

Platinum (1 oz.) 1636.5050

Palladium (1 oz) 2094,1450