Currency Rates Of CBA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
According to the official data received from the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan, the U.S. dollar rate remained unchanged at AZN 1.7, Azernews reports.
The euro rate rose by 0.4% to AZN 1.8646, and the Russian ruble
rate remained unchanged at AZN 0.0188.
Currency Rate
1 US dollar 1.7000
1 euro 1.8646
1 Russian rouble 0.0188
1 Australian dollar 1.1515
1 Argentine peso 0.0021
1 Belarusian ruble 0.5160
1 Brazilian rial 0.3495
1 UAE dirham 0.4629
1 South African rand 0.0928
100 South Korean won 0.1309
1 Czech crown 0.0760
100 Chilean pesos 0.1970
1 Chinese yuan 0.2383
1 Danish krone 0.2501
1 Georgian lari 0.6332
1 Hong Kong dollar 0.2178
1 Indian rupee 0.0204
1 British pound 2.1632
100 Indonesian rupiah 0.0110
100 Iranian rials 0.0040
1 Swedish krona 0.1672
1 Swiss franc 1.9739
1 Israeli shekel 0.4655
1 Canadian dollar 1.2735
1 Kuwaiti dinar 5.5266
1 Kazakh tenge 0.0037
1 Kyrgyz som 0.0191
100 Lebanese pounds 0.0113
1 Malaysian ringgit 0.3652
1 Mexican peso 0.0996
1 Moldovan leu 0.0970
1 Egyptian pound 0. 0550
1 Norwegian krone 0.1656
100 Uzbek soms 0. 0137
1 Polish zloty 0.4312
1 Singapore dollar 1. 2803
1 Saudi Arabian Rial 0. 4532
1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights) 2. 2721
1 Turkish lira 0.0584
1 Taiwan dollar 0. 0543
1 Tajik salmon 0.1555
1 new Turkmen manat 0. 4857
1 Ukrainian hryvnia 0. 0455
100 Japanese yen 1.1850
1 New Zealand dollar 1. 0675
Gold (1 oz.) 3468.9520
Silver (1 oz.) 41.0087
Platinum (1 oz.) 1636.5050
Palladium (1 oz) 2094,1450
MENAFN20122023000195011045ID1107630621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.