Another 42 Children Evacuated From Donetsk Region's Frontline Settlements

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Forty-two children and 18 people with disabilities have been evacuated from the Donetsk region over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by the Main Department of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Rescuers continue working across the Donetsk region to keep civilians safe and providing comprehensive support during evacuation.

“Over the past day, rescuers have provided aid to 151 people during evacuation from the Pokrovsk district and the Bakhmut district's town of Toretsk, including 42 children and 18 people with disabilities,” the report states.

A reminder that, since March 2023, more than 500 children have been evacuated from 35 war-torn settlements in the Donetsk region.

Photo: Main Department of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region