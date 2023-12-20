Ukraine's Air Defense Units Destroy 18 Enemy Shahed Drones Attacking Country Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 20, 2023, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's territory with Shahed-type loitering munitions, having launched them from the temporarily occupied Crimea (Chauda, Balaklava).

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A total of 19 Shahed drones were launched. Eighteen of them were destroyed by the units and systems of Ukraine's Air Force and Defense Forces within the Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad regions,” the report states.

Additionally, the enemy launched two S-300 missile strikes from Russia's Belgorod region.

According to the preliminary data, no casualties were reported.