Value Of Kyrgyzstan's Agricultural Output Jumps Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. The gross
output value of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan totaled 359.2 billion
soms ($4 billion) from January through November 2023, Trend reports.
Production climbed by 0.3 percent year over year, according to
the country's Ministry of Finance. The increase in agricultural
output compared to the same period in 2022 was driven by a 2.1
percent increase in livestock products. This rise was attributed to
a 12.6 percent increase in egg production, a 2.4 percent increase
in milk production, and a 1.5 percent increase in meat output.
However, a limiting element was a 2 percent fall in agricultural
production gross output. This fall was caused by a 25.7 percent
decrease in wheat harvest, a 29.5 percent decrease in barley
harvest, a 10.4 percent decrease in legume crops, and a 22.5
percent decrease in oil crops.
Crop yields were impacted by unusually high summer temperatures
combined with insufficient irrigation owing to poor weather
conditions. Temperature swings in the spring influenced the
maturation of legume and oil crops.
During the period under review, the agricultural sector
accounted for 10.5 percent of the country's GDP.
