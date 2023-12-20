Production Volume Of Largest Industrial Park In Kazakhstan Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 20. The production volume in industrial park No. 1 in Astana, Kazakhstan, reached 6.7 trillion tenge (about $14.7 billion) for the entire period of operation, said the deputy head of the capital Yevgeny Glotov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to the industrial park.

"Industrial Park No. 1 plays a special role in efforts to attract investment. 100 projects are being implemented here with a total investment of 322 billion tenge (about 708.5 million). The park ranks first in the republic in terms of production volume, which reached 6.7 trillion tenge for the entire period of operation," he said.

He noted that the volume of the capital's gross regional product (GRP) for the first half of the year amounted to 4.7 trillion tenge (about $10.3 billion), with an increase of 4.1 percent. The main contribution to the GRP structure is made by small and medium-sized businesses, whose share is more than 73 percent; the share of investments in GRP is 11.5 percent.

In addition, in the industrial park, Tokayev was shown the achievements of the leading enterprises of the park: Tau-Ken Altyn, Stadler Kazakhstan, DSS, ENKO, DUYQAZ, VMP-Astana, and MFA International.

Thus, over 10 years of operation, the Tau-Ken Altyn produced and supplied more than 200 tons of refined gold to the National Bank of Kazakhstan and also provided tolling services for 80.5 tons of precious metal.

At the same time, it was noted that the Stadler Kazakhstan plant plans to produce more than 500 passenger railroad cars for Passenger Transportation JSC.

Other plants, as well as their products, were also presented to the President of Kazakhstan.