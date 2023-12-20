CEVA Logistics Seeks Edge Using TIR Along China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Route

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. CEVA Logistics'
objective is to achieve significant time and cost efficiencies
through the implementation of the TIR procedure along the
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan road corridor, Kelvin Tang, VP of
Ground & Rail, Greater China, and Global Cross-Border and
Multimodal Leader at CEVA Logistics, told Trend .
"We aim to reduce the door-to-door (DTD) lead time to Almaty and
Bishkek by 5 days and to Tashkent by 7 days, translating to a
remarkable 40 percent reduction in lead time compared with normal
trucking. Additionally, we anticipate a substantial 30 percent cost
savings," he said.
Kelvin Tang elaborated that this projection is based on the
streamlined logistics processes facilitated by the TIR procedure,
which minimizes delays at borders and enhances overall operational
efficiency.
He praised the corridor, stating that the growth of the new
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan route has been remarkable, particularly
in cross-border trucking, which includes the implementation of the
TIR operation model.
"Currently, more than 500 trucks traverse this corridor daily,
and this number continues to rise. The adoption of the TIR
operation model has demonstrated significant benefits, with a 30
percent reduction in lead time and a 10 percent decrease in costs
compared to normal trucking solutions," Kelvin Tang pointed
out.
TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) is an international
transit system governed by a UN convention, operating globally
through collaboration between the public and private sectors.
CEVA Logistics is a global company specializing in logistics and
supply chain management, focusing on freight transportation
management and contract logistics.
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107630614
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.