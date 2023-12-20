CEVA Logistics Seeks Edge Using TIR Along China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Route

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. CEVA Logistics' objective is to achieve significant time and cost efficiencies through the implementation of the TIR procedure along the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan road corridor, Kelvin Tang, VP of Ground & Rail, Greater China, and Global Cross-Border and Multimodal Leader at CEVA Logistics, told Trend .

"We aim to reduce the door-to-door (DTD) lead time to Almaty and Bishkek by 5 days and to Tashkent by 7 days, translating to a remarkable 40 percent reduction in lead time compared with normal trucking. Additionally, we anticipate a substantial 30 percent cost savings," he said.

Kelvin Tang elaborated that this projection is based on the streamlined logistics processes facilitated by the TIR procedure, which minimizes delays at borders and enhances overall operational efficiency.

He praised the corridor, stating that the growth of the new China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan route has been remarkable, particularly in cross-border trucking, which includes the implementation of the TIR operation model.

"Currently, more than 500 trucks traverse this corridor daily, and this number continues to rise. The adoption of the TIR operation model has demonstrated significant benefits, with a 30 percent reduction in lead time and a 10 percent decrease in costs compared to normal trucking solutions," Kelvin Tang pointed out.

TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) is an international transit system governed by a UN convention, operating globally through collaboration between the public and private sectors.

CEVA Logistics is a global company specializing in logistics and supply chain management, focusing on freight transportation management and contract logistics.