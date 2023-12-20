Azerbaijan's Certain Intangible Cultural Assets Reach World Islamic Heritage List

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The 11th meeting
of the World Islamic Heritage Committee operating under ISESCO was
held in the Moroccan capital Rabat on December 18-19, Azerbaijan's
Culture Ministry told Trend .
The committee members decided to place 10 samples of intangible
cultural heritage reflecting Azerbaijan's rich culture on the List
of World Islamic Heritage.
Here are some examples of intangible cultural heritage:
1. Yalli (Kochari, Tenzere): traditional group dances of
Nakhchivan;
2. The tradition of cooking and serving dolma, an indicator of
cultural identity;
3. Pehlevanism, traditional Zorkhana games, sports, and
wrestling;
4. Azerbaijani mugham;
5. The art of Lahij copper coinage;
6. Chovgan, a traditional riding game on Karabakh horses;
7. Azerbaijani ashug skill;
8. Traditional art of making and tradition of wearing kelaghayi,
its symbolism;
9. The art of performing on tar and the skill of its making;
10. Traditional art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan;
