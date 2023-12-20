Azerbaijani Oil Prices Grow

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta climbed by $0.69 to $83.95 per barrel on December 19, compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by $0.61 (to $82.31 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $62.01 per barrel, which is $0.6 more than the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.99 on December 19 compared to the previous indicator, to $80.17 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on December 20.

