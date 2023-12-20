UN Officials In New York Offer Condolences On Late Amir's Passing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 20 (KUNA) --- The Permanent Mission of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations in New York received, Tuesday, UN officials offering condolences on the passing of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

UN Security General Antonio Guterres, his deputy Amina Mohammed, and the President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago attended the function, which lasted three days.

The UN officials expressed condolences to Kuwait's leaders and people, and opened a condolences book for mourners of the late Amir. (end)

