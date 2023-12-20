               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 75 Cents To USD 79.66 Pb


12/20/2023 1:06:04 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel went up 75 cents to USD 79.66 per barrel on Tuesday compared to USD 78.91 on Monday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
In international markets, the Brent crude went up by USD 1.28 to stand at USD 79.23 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which went up by 97 cents to USD 73.44 pb. (end)
