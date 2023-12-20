(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA)
--
1958 -- A conference of Arab writers was held in Kuwait and was inaugurated by Chairman of the Ma'aref (knowledge) Council Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Kuwait's delegation was chaired by Abdulaziz Hussain.
1970 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree that imposed additional income tax.
1976 -- Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Sheikh Salem Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah dissolved Al-Istiqlal (independence) Club, which was established in 1962.
1983 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dissolved the Municipal Council and called for early elections, scheduled in January 1984.
1987 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree about transplant of organs, the first-of-a-kind law in the Middle East.
1997 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah hosted Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders for their 18th summit.
2001 -- UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging Iraq to immediately release prisoners of Kuwait and third-country nationals.
2003 -- Kuwait established the first Diplomatic Club aimed at encouraging understanding among diverse cultures of members.
2005 -- Kuwaiti Ophthalmologist Dr. Adel Al-Baloushi removed a nine-centimeter-long warm from a patient's eye in one of the more acute surgeries in the Middle East.
2010 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) extended 30 million Kuwaiti Dinar loan to Egypt to finance establishment of a power station in the city of Banha, northern Cairo.
2015 -- The Constitutional Court ruled a decree over the establishment of Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority was unconstitutional.
2018 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah opened Al-Amiri Hospital's extension building, a 415-bed facility.
2020 -- Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away at age of 72. The deceased, the eldest son of late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, was named a special advisor to His Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister in 1999 and Minister of Amiri Diwan in 2006. Sheikh Nasser was a founding member in the public funds protection society. He was appointed First Deputy Premier and Defense Minister in 2017-19.
2022 -- National Assembly approved draft proposals one concerning amending anticorruption laws and the other concerning conflicts of interests.
2022 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) inaugurated the fifth liquefied gas line at Al-Ahmadi refinery, a step in line with the increasing local and global demands. (end) gta
MENAFN20122023000071011013ID1107630605
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.