(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA)

--

1958 -- A conference of Arab writers was held in Kuwait and was inaugurated by Chairman of the Ma'aref (knowledge) Council Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Kuwait's delegation was chaired by Abdulaziz Hussain.

1970 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree that imposed additional income tax.

1976 -- Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Sheikh Salem Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah dissolved Al-Istiqlal (independence) Club, which was established in 1962.

1983 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dissolved the Municipal Council and called for early elections, scheduled in January 1984.

1987 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree about transplant of organs, the first-of-a-kind law in the Middle East.

1997 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah hosted Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders for their 18th summit.

2001 -- UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging Iraq to immediately release prisoners of Kuwait and third-country nationals.

2003 -- Kuwait established the first Diplomatic Club aimed at encouraging understanding among diverse cultures of members.

2005 -- Kuwaiti Ophthalmologist Dr. Adel Al-Baloushi removed a nine-centimeter-long warm from a patient's eye in one of the more acute surgeries in the Middle East.

2010 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) extended 30 million Kuwaiti Dinar loan to Egypt to finance establishment of a power station in the city of Banha, northern Cairo.

2015 -- The Constitutional Court ruled a decree over the establishment of Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority was unconstitutional.

2018 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah opened Al-Amiri Hospital's extension building, a 415-bed facility.

2020 -- Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away at age of 72. The deceased, the eldest son of late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, was named a special advisor to His Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister in 1999 and Minister of Amiri Diwan in 2006. Sheikh Nasser was a founding member in the public funds protection society. He was appointed First Deputy Premier and Defense Minister in 2017-19.

2022 -- National Assembly approved draft proposals one concerning amending anticorruption laws and the other concerning conflicts of interests.

2022 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) inaugurated the fifth liquefied gas line at Al-Ahmadi refinery, a step in line with the increasing local and global demands. (end) gta