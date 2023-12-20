(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Embrace the Festive Season with the latest LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW Winter Collection 2023







This Christmas, LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW continues to spread love for liquorice through its nostalgic WINTER collection





The Danish confectionery brand LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW introduces an unforgettable WINTER collection, tailor-made for the festive season with popular classics like CLASSIC CARAMEL, BUTTER COOKIE, FROZEN MINT, and CRISPY RASPBERRY, now with a new crispy sugar shell. The limited-edition assortment also includes the elevated WINTER SELECTION BOX, featuring a beautiful new gold design and curated selection for 2023.



Indulge in the enchantment of the festive season and cherish joyful moments with the meticulously crafted LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW WINTER collection. Whether you're treating yourself, delighting a liquorice enthusiast, or even swaying a liquorice sceptic this winter, this limited edition includes:



CLASSIC CARAMEL

CLASSIC CARAMEL is a timeless Christmas delight; an irresistible blend of sweet liquorice coupled with velvety dulce chocolate, and a hint of crunchy sea salt flakes to tantalise your taste buds.

Priced at AED85



CRISPY RASPBERRY

CRISPY RASPBERRY introduces a fruity twist to the WINTER collection, standing out as the sole WINTER edition made of white chocolate. The combination blends the rich sweetness of white chocolate with the vibrant essence of pink raspberries, elevated by a subtle hint of strawberry to accentuate the red tones.

Priced at AED85



BUTTER COOKIE

BUTTER COOKIE is crafted with LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW's renowned dulce chocolate, embracing the traditional Danish Christmas flavours. BUTTER COOKIE combines the aromatic, warm tones of cinnamon with caramelised white chocolate and crispy butter caramel for a delightful taste.

Priced at AED85



FROZEN MINT

FROZEN MINT makes a triumphant return to invigorate the 2023 WINTER collection. Indulge in the delightful combination of sweet liquorice and velvety milk chocolate with a touch of mint. The addition of a crispy shell of white sugar conjures the imagery of freshly fallen snow.

Priced at AED85





WINTER SELECTION BOX

Spread the delight of liquorice with your loved ones this winter. The exquisite gold edition of the WINTER SELECTION BOX features a mix of beloved classics and exclusive seasonal favourites, ideal for both gifting and indulging in a variety of delectable liquorice offerings. Enjoy A - THE ORIGINAL, D - SALT & CARAMEL, F - DARK & SEA SALT, BUTTER COOKIE, CLASSIC CARAMEL, CRISPY RASPBERRY, STRAWBERRY & CREAM, and ÆGG – CRISPY CARAMEL. The WINTER SELECTION BOX is the perfect choice if you have more than one favourite.

Priced at AED180





LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW continues its mission to make the world love liquorice. A mission that may seem daunting at times yet, the enchantment of the festive season, coupled with the blissful experience of LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW's chocolate-covered liquorice, has a transformative effect even on sceptics. Spreading the joy of the Nordic flavour around the world, LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW is available at The Dubai Mall and Mall of The Emirates.