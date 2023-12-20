(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Premier Motors Opens Massive State-of-the-art 3s Facility in Al Ain







Abu Dhabi, 19 December 2023. Premier Motors, one of the leading automobile dealerships in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has expanded its footprint with the opening of a state-of-the-art 3S (Showroom, Service and Spare Parts) facility in Al Ain.



Measuring nearly 157,000 square feet, the massive new facility will host some of the UAE's favourite brands including Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, and Land Rover.

“Continuing our efforts to surprise and delight customers, we have opened this new facility, which includes beautiful showrooms, service centres and well stocked spare-parts outlets. Here we can seamlessly integrate customers' digital and physical journeys combine them into a world-class ownership experience, which is what they expect from us,” said Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Al Tayer Motors.

The showrooms meticulously planned, designed as per the latest international guidelines for the brands, have dedicated areas for displaying approved pre-owned cars from all four brands and are equipped with new vehicle configuration areas, as well as branded goods and accessories displays. Specially designated delivery rooms help make the beginning of new journeys memorable, as customers drive away with their new vehicles.

Additionally, and in readiness to display electric vehicles (EV), the new showrooms have the necessary infrastructure to charge EVs.

Ford showroom

The Ford showroom has 16 vehicles on display. All new vehicles are available with five years or 100,000 kilometres warranty and service contract. In addition, the showroom also has five Ford Approved vehicles. Each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive 164-point check-up and comes with a two-year service contract and warranty as well as a 15-day exchange promise.

Lincoln showroom

The Lincoln showroom has four new vehicles as well as two Lincoln Certified vehicles displayed. All new vehicles are available with five years or 100,000 kilometres warranty and service contract. Each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive 200-point premium inspection and is available with a two-year service contract, Lincoln Certified warranty, Lincoln history guarantee as well as a 15-day exchange promise.

Jaguar and Land Rover showroom

The Jaguar and Land Rover showrooms have 11 vehicles including the full range of the latest vehicles for both brands and four Approved vehicles on display. All new vehicles come with five years or 150,000 kilometres warranty and roadside assistance and five years or 65,000 kilometres service package.

Each Approved vehicle comes with a minimum two-year warranty, 24 months 24x7 roadside assistance, a rigorous 165-point mechanical, electrical and safety inspection. All cars are reconditioned by Jaguar Land Rover trained technicians using the latest technology and genuine parts. Vehicles undergo a certified kilometre check, a fully up-to-date service history and a road test.

Service and Spare Parts

The 62,000 plus square feet service facility includes a service centre with 16 service bays for Ford & Lincoln and 15 for Jaguar Land Rover and body shop with 13 dedicated service bays. The Spare Parts centre covers an area of over 8,400 square feet and is stocked with all necessary parts to meet be able to assist the service centre with their requirements. The latest accessories from the four brands will also be available through the facility.

Environmentally friendly technologies have been used for the water, air conditioning and lighting systems throughout the entire facility. The use of LED lighting contributes to lowering energy costs, while motion sensor technology helps in reducing energy consumption by switching off lights during quiet or unused periods and turning them on when motion or reduced light levels are detected in the area. State-of-the-art insulation materials reduce the energy consumed by the Heating Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system.



The showroom is open from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm while the service centre is open from 7.30 am until 6.00 pm, Sunday to Friday.

