(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Grand Shopping Spectacle: The Epic 'Big Borders Sale'



BORDERS, the iconic destination for literary enthusiasts, toy aficionados, and stationery connoisseurs, is set to elevate the shopping experience with its much-anticipated 'Big Borders Sale.' Renowned for its extensive collection of books, toys, and stationery, Borders proudly announces its largest-ever sale event, promising patrons' exclusive access to premium products with discounts of up to 75% on over 3 million branded items.

Mr. Vivek Bahirwani, Director at the BORDERS, Al Maya Group, provided valuable insights into the significance of this extraordinary sale, emphasizing the unique opportunity it presents for customers to acquire top-quality products at unprecedented prices.











This monumental event, which he aptly named as the 'Big Borders Sale,' marks a significant milestone for Borders, as it unveils a never-before-seen magnitude of offerings. Featuring over 3 million products, encompassing books, toys, and stationery, this sale showcases the finest products from acclaimed brands such as Smiggle, Paperchase, Cath Kidston, Hallmark, and more, all at genuinely discounted prices.



Upon asking“Why has Borders decided to hold such a massive sale now?” Mr Vivek responded that Borders has strategically timed this grand sale to coincide with the gifting season, aiming to provide loyal customers with an exclusive chance to purchase quality products at discounted rates. Recognizing that the joy of giving knows no bounds, Borders extends this opportunity to both new and existing customers as a gesture of appreciation.

The extensive range of discounted products includes books, toys, stationery, Smiggle, Cath Kidston, Paperchase, Hallmark, and even signed WH Smith products from the UK. With discounts ranging from 25% to an impressive 75%, customers can expect substantial savings on popular items such as Barbie, Smiggle backpacks, Lego, Hot Wheels, and more.



Catering to a diverse audience, the 'Big Borders Sale' offers something for everyone, from newborns to older adults, ensuring a broad spectrum of products suitable for all age groups.

He also added that, to manage the large influx of eager shoppers, Borders has secured 50,000 square feet at Studio City, implementing comprehensive security measures to guarantee a safe and enjoyable shopping experience. The sale is scheduled to run for 12 days, providing ample time for visitors to explore the vast array of discounted products.



Beyond shopping, Borders aims to create a vibrant and engaging atmosphere reminiscent of a funfair. Surrounding the venue, visitors can indulge in culinary delights from food trucks featuring popular brands like Costa Coffee and Baskin Robbins. Additionally, families can enjoy a play area with a bouncy castle provided by Funky Monkey, offering a secure environment for children while their parents shop.

Anticipating excitement and curiosity, Borders plans special appearances before and after the opening of the sale, encouraging attendees to stay tuned for updates and announcements on their social media channels.



In his final message, Mr. Vivek extends a warm invitation to all, urging families to come prepared to make substantial savings on their budget. The 'Big Borders Sale' promises an unparalleled shopping experience, featuring branded products at honest discounts.

The 'Big Borders Sale' is poised to redefine the shopping landscape, providing families and individuals with an exceptional opportunity to acquire premium products at irresistible prices. Join Borders for an unforgettable shopping spree!