TOD Partners With Cleeng To Optimise Subscriber Journey Experiences

Doha, Qatar: TOD, the leading sports and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with Cleeng, a leading SaaS platform for Subscriber Retention Management in media and entertainment, to deliver exceptional customer care across its entire subscriber journey including preferred devices.

With the partnership, TOD leverages Cleeng's best-in-class Subscriber Retention Management suite, optimising its subscriber experiences across diverse customer touchpoints from on boarding to post-sales support.

It gives subscribers access to dynamic checkout, increased payment options, flexible subscription plans and recurring billing, improved activations, and promotional offers as well as prompt and comprehensive 24/7 customer support with AI-enabled digital tools to handle peak traffic during big sporting events.

“The improved experience will be felt from the first touch through to a top-tier customer support interface that has been a priority since our launch,” commented James Walmsley, Director of Product, Technology, and Analytics at TOD.

The partnership also enables TOD subscribers to access Cleeng's propriety Hi5 chatbot - a comprehensive customer support ecosystem crafted to cater to the unique demands of OTT subscribers.

“I am thrilled to share that Cleeng has been chosen by TOD to best serve and support their subscribers in the MENA region. Our out-of-the-box, flexible, multi-tenant SaaS is designed to simplify the complexities of managing subscriber relations, from payment to support at scale,” commented Gilles Domartini, Cleeng Founder.