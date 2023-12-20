Minister Of Finance Meets Irish Counterpart

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Finance of the Republic of Ireland H E Michael McGrath, during his current visit to the country. During the meeting, many topics related to common interests were discussed, especially in the financial and economic fields, as well as measures aimed at expanding these joint activities.

