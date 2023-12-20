Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market Size, Share, Growth, Business Opportunities, Sales Revenue And Forecast 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market to Make Headway; Development of New and Improved Technologies and Materials to Boost Market, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hybrid additive manufacturing machine market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the development of new and improved technologies and material during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business InsightsTM in an upcoming report, titled,“ Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market, 2023-2030 .” The course of hybrid manufacturing contains linking together additive and subtractive methods into a single device. The combination of both the procedures into a single machine, mainly across aerospace, defense and automotive industries is driving the market during forecast period. These machines have the ability of fixing disfigured parts as their advanced features considerably cuts the repair charge & maintenance.

Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market Dynamics:

Drivers & Restraints:



Increasing Adoption from Various Sectors to Stimulate Growth

The uncountable profits of hybrid additive manufacturing systems above normal 3D printing and CNC devices, such reduced processing, high acceptance, and tooling charges. Moreover, the increasing practice of hybrid metal additive manufacturing machines in end-use sectors like aerospace and defense to meet the stringent surface reliability requests is anticipated to drive the market forward in coming years.

Opportunities:

The Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine market presents a plethora of opportunities driven by the increasing demand for advanced manufacturing technologies. As industries seek to enhance production efficiency and reduce costs, hybrid additive manufacturing machines emerge as a versatile solution. These machines combine traditional subtractive manufacturing processes with cutting-edge additive manufacturing capabilities, enabling the production of complex and high-precision components. The aerospace and automotive sectors, in particular, stand to benefit from the ability to create lightweight structures with intricate designs.

List of Key Players in Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market:



DMG MORI (Germany)

3D Systems (U.S.)

Matsuura Machinery Corporation (Japan)

HENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.)

Optomec (U.S.)

Mazak Corporation (U.S.)

Siemens Industry Software (U.S.)

Renishaw Plc. (U.K.)

Stratasys Ltd (Israel)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

GKN PLC (U.K.) Hoganas AB (Sweden)

Report Coverage:

The report contains the most up-to-date data on the hybrid additive manufacturing machine market. The study takes into account market value and growth rate, and size, production consumption, gross margin, prices, and other relevant elements.

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Prominent Players to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global hybrid additive manufacturing machine market share during the forecast period. This is due to significant development in the hybrid additive-manufacturing machines owing to the participation of numerous key companies and moderately greater use of hybrid manufacturing machines across all businesses. The region is the quick converter of innovative medical machinery. Moreover, rising disposable incomes, low-cost manufacturing, product improvement, healthcare spending, rising surgical procedures have established the attention of market players.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a sizable market. This is credited to growing dispersion of 3D printing in Japan and China being the major factor driving the region. The divergence of the growing funds in the aerospace segment is expected to fuel hybrid additive manufacturing machine market growth. Also, the presence of prominent companies in the industry is anticipated to drive the market in coming years.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the market is segmented into non-material forming, biomaterial forming, and metal forming.

On the basis of application, the market is segregated into production, prototype, and repair.

On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into aerospace & defense, energy & power, electronics, medical, automotive, and others.

Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

The market is fragmented, with big competitors controlling a sizable portion of the industry due to their developed technologies and project networks throughout multiple regions. Furthermore, significant players, big collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, current innovation, and corporate policies will be discussed. These businesses are extending their operations in both domestic and foreign markets.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

Large additive subtractive integrated modular machine (LASIMM) plan declared the growth and accessibility of LASIMM industrial equipment. This kit is constructed for manufacturing building constructions using the 3D printing machinery and is established at a projected cost of USD 5.7 million by 10 European Union partners.

