Martela Corporation's financial information in 2024 will be published as follows;



On Wednesday 14.2.2024, Financial Statement Release for 2023

On Tuesday 14.5.2024, Financial Review for January-March 2024

On Friday 16.8.2024, Half Year Report for January-June 2024 On Friday 8.11.2024, Financial Review for January-September 2024





The Annual Report for 2023 will be published on Martela's website during week 10 year 2024.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday 5 April 2024 at 10.00 a.m.

The Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date. A Shareholder who wishes to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit such request in writing by 24 January 2024 to Martela Oyj, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 73, 02151 Espoo, Finland.

The financial information will be published in Finnish and in English on the company's website.

Martela Corporation

Henri Berg

CFO

Our updated vision "We create the best places to work" emphasises the constantly changing ways of working and the diversity of work environments, from offices to home offices and other places where work is done. Our strategy "We support our customers' business with Martela Lifecycle solutions" combines furniture and related services into a seamless whole.



