Al Habtoor Motors celebrates 40 years of Bentley in the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 19 December 2023 – Al Habtoor Motors is this December celebrating a remarkable 40 years delivering Bentley cars in the United Arab Emirates, underscoring the country's profound appreciation for Bentley's unrivalled luxury and masterful craftsmanship. Within Al Habtoor Motors' diverse portfolio, Bentley Emirates has risen to prominence as a leading global distributor of the British brand's luxury cars and SUVs over the last four decades.



Bentley Emirates commemorated this remarkable 40-year milestone in the UAE with a grand anniversary event hosted at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi. The evening was a celebration of automotive excellence with more than 150 attendees and an extraordinary headline performance by music sensation is Guy Manoukian



Bentley Emirates has come a long way during its 40-year journey in the UAE. It started as a small operation and has grown to become one of the world’s leading distributor of Bentley vehicles. The company has achieved this success through its commitment to excellence, and innovation. Among the milestones it has enjoyed have been the opening of its first showroom in Dubai in 1983, winning the ‘Number 1 Dealer in the World’ title for seven consecutive years from 2011 until 2017, and opening the largest Bentley showroom and workshop in the world in 2016.



Sultan Al Habtoor, Vice-President of the Al Habtoor group, remarked on the significance of the UAE as a key market for Bentley Emirates, saying: "Bentley Emirates has been an intrinsic part of the Al Habtoor story ever since 1983, embodying our core values of ambition and progress. It symbolizes our unwavering commitment to offering the utmost in luxury, craftsmanship, and innovation to our discerning clientele. As an integral arm of our esteemed conglomerate, Bentley Emirates has played a pivotal role in defining our identity and contributing to our enduring success.”



Just as the UAE has rapidly grown and transformed into a global hub of innovation, Bentley has continually adapted and evolved its luxury vehicles to meet the demands and preferences of the Emirates' dynamic market. This parallel journey underscores Bentley's commitment to staying at the forefront of automotive technology, design, and sustainability, aligning its offerings with the progressive spirit of the UAE.



Richard Leopold, Regional Director of Bentley for the UK, Middle East, Africa and India, shared Bentley's impressive projections for the future, stating: "The UAE has always been a symbol of ambition and progress. Its values of diversity, innovation, and prosperity align seamlessly with Bentley's own ethos. We are honoured to have been a part of this journey for four decades, and we remain committed to delivering the utmost in luxury and service to our loyal customers in the UAE."



In celebrating 40 years of excellence, Bentley Emirates has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to delivering an extraordinary automotive experience in the UAE. Reaching this milestone is testament to the enduring partnership between Bentley Emirates and its valued clientele, partners and enthusiasts. Bentley Emirates is looking ahead and is poised to continue setting new benchmarks for many more years to come.



Joseph Tayar, General Manager of Al Habtoor Motors, Prestige Division, expressed his pride in Bentley Emirates' remarkable journey, saying: "The 40th anniversary of Bentley Emirates is a significant milestone that underscores the unwavering dedication and commitment of our team. Over the years, Bentley Emirates has played an integral role in establishing Bentley's presence in the UAE and the broader Middle East region. We are exceptionally proud of the milestones we have achieved together, and we look forward to continuing our journey.”



Bentley Emirates has introduced some of the best-selling and most iconic Bentley models to the UAE market, such as the Continental GT, Bentayga and the Flying Spur. The Continental GT is a luxury grand tourer that is known for its sleek design, powerful engine, and luxurious interior. Bentley’s latest masterpiece, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner, offers impressive specifications and intricate details that define its class and luxury, while the Flying Spur is a luxurious sedan that offers a smooth and comfortable ride. These models and special editions have been very popular in the UAE, and they have helped to solidify Bentley Emirates' position as one of the leading luxury car dealerships in the region.



Bentley Emirates' 40th anniversary serves as a reminder of the British car brand’s enduring dedication to providing an extraordinary automotive experience in the UAE and across the Middle East. With a continued focus on innovation, and craftmanship.





