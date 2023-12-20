Dubai Parks™ and Resorts welcomes 2024 with Laser Show and Fireworks spectacle

(MENAFN- Current Global)
UAE, Dubai, 18 December 2023: Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park destination, invites all UAE residents and visitors on Sunday, 31st December 2023 to welcome the year 2024 in style with a spectacular laser show followed by exciting family-friendly fireworks in an outstanding double New Year celebration.
At 7:00PM and 9:00PM, families and friends are welcome to join the spectacular laser shows transforming the sky into a dazzling display of colours and lights. That’s not all, as guests will continue to be amazed with the fascinating family-friendly fireworks ensuring an unforgettable experience of joy and wonder at RIVERLAND™ Dubai.
To extend the fun even further, food enthusiasts are invited to choose their favourite out of a wide range of cuisines offered at Riverland’s restaurants and food trucks, including Emirati, Italian, Far Asian, American-European pub, Indian and French accommodating every taste.
Entry to RIVERLAND™ Dubai is only AED 15 per person, fully redeemable against dining and attractions. Annual Pass Holders and guests with a valid ticket to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park Neon Galaxy, or JUMPX enjoy free entry.
MENAFN20122023007218015494ID1107630566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.