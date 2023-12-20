Dubai Parks™ and Resorts welcomes 2024 with Laser Show and Fireworks spectacle

(MENAFN- Current Global)

UAE, Dubai, 18 December 2023: Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park destination, invites all UAE residents and visitors on Sunday, 31st December 2023 to welcome the year 2024 in style with a spectacular laser show followed by exciting family-friendly fireworks in an outstanding double New Year celebration.



At 7:00PM and 9:00PM, families and friends are welcome to join the spectacular laser shows transforming the sky into a dazzling display of colours and lights. That’s not all, as guests will continue to be amazed with the fascinating family-friendly fireworks ensuring an unforgettable experience of joy and wonder at RIVERLAND™ Dubai.



To extend the fun even further, food enthusiasts are invited to choose their favourite out of a wide range of cuisines offered at Riverland’s restaurants and food trucks, including Emirati, Italian, Far Asian, American-European pub, Indian and French accommodating every taste.



Entry to RIVERLAND™ Dubai is only AED 15 per person, fully redeemable against dining and attractions. Annual Pass Holders and guests with a valid ticket to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park Neon Galaxy, or JUMPX enjoy free entry.





