AW Rostamani Group Partnership with smart to Accelerate Intelligent Electric Mobility in UAE

Dubai, UAE, 19 December 2023 – AW Rostamani Group (AWR), one of the UAE's leading family-owned Conglomerates, announces its strategic partnership with smart, the new-premium intelligent all-electric auto brand. This alliance, initially cemented with a Memorandum of Understanding in September, was celebrated with a signing ceremony on December 11 in Dubai, symbolizing a significant step in AW Rostamani Group's commitment to the electrification of the UAE's automotive market.



The collaboration will introduce smart’s portfolio of all-electric vehicles to the emirates, aligning with the nation’s vision for a sustainable and technologically advanced future. The move further solidifies AWR Group’s position as a substantial force in the region’s transition towards intelligent urban mobility solutions.



Michel Ayat, CEO of AWR Automotive, stated: "The trajectory of the automotive sector is being redrawn, and AW Rostamani Group recognise that immense responsibility lies with the most respected forces in automotive. Introducing smart's state-of-the-art electric vehicles to the UAE is a strategic move that transcends mere market growth; it embodies our vision and commitment to substantially shape a future where intelligent mobility and sustainability are fundamentally intertwined."



“This partnership marks a milestone of our development in Middle East market”, said Ms. Mandy Zhang, the Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing and After-Sales of smart Automobile, “AW Rostamani Group has abundant operation experience in UAE. We believe this will help smart to grow here and further boost the global development of the brand.”



The partnership exemplifies AW Rostamani Group's dynamic approach to enriching experiences across multiple domains, providing consumers with environmental alternatives that do not compromise on performance or design. AW Rostamani Group will be establishing exclusive nationwide full-scale operations, including sales, service, and spares promising an immersive brand experience that aligns with the distinctive ethos.





