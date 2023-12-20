OIC Holds Extraordinary Permanent Finance Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah,19 December 2023



The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held an extraordinary session of the Permanent Finance Committee to approve the 2024 budgets of the General Secretariat and the Subsidiary Organs at its headquarters in Jeddah from 19 to 21 December 2023.



The Secretary-General Mr Hissein Brahim Taha addressed the meeting in a speech delivered on his behalf by the Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs Ambassador Musa Kulaklikaya. The Secretary-General expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Member States for their support for the OIC.



The Permanent Finance Committee was established to provide strategic direction and support decision-making on financial matters of the OIC. The meeting also heralded the commencement of normal activities at the new OIC headquarters in Jeddah.�





