Hissein Brahim Taha Signs the Condolence Register at the Kuwaiti Consulate, Jeddah, following the Emir of Kuwait’s Demise

Jeddah,19 December 2023



The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 18 December 2023, paid a special visit to the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. There he signed the condolence register on the passing away of the Emir of the State of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, (may Allah repose his soul), who died on Saturday 16 December 2023.



The Secretary-General commiserated with the Consul-General of the State of Kuwait H.E. Mr Mohammed Al-Mutairi over the demise of the Emir and renewed to him his condolences and sympathy to the Al-Sabah family and to the leadership, people, and government of Kuwait.



The Secretary-General praised the virtues of the late Emir who recorded tremendous achievements for his country and was a strong supporter of joint Islamic action.







