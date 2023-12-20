Mysterious Blast In Police Camp In J&K’S Poonch

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 20 (IANS) A mysterious blast took place in a police camp in J&K's Poonch district, said officials on Wednesday.
Official sources said that a mysterious blast took place on Tuesday evening in the premises of an armed police camp in the Surankote area of Poonch district.
“There is no report of any injury in this incident.
"Windows panes of some parked vehicles were shattered in this incident.
“Investigation is going on to ascertain the exact cause of the blast”, sources said.
