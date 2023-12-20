Forge the Future: Navigating the Metal Fabrication Market Landscape

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The metal fabrication market was USD 21.8 billion in 2023, which will rise to USD 27.4 billion, progressing at a 3.4% compound annual growth rate, by 2030.



The acceptance of automated fabrication practices coupled with the quick rate of infrastructure expansion activities are some of the key factors assisting the industry progression.



Metal fabrication employing automation would be rather cost-effective and assist in streamlining the procedure. Moreover, managing both heavy, huge, or small parts becomes suitable.



Automation comprises the usage of digital platforms and technologies and helps in improving the workflow and preserving the necessitated efficiency, precision, safety of workers, and quality standards. Therefore, a large amount of workflow becomes controllable because of the benefits of speed and precision.



Funding in the construction sector is rising to assist the increasing industrial and residential demands, therefore, boosting infrastructure expansion activities in different regions.



In 2023, the copper category, on the basis of metal type, was the largest contributor to the metal fabrication market, and it will further propel at a 3.2% CAGR in the years to come. This can be primarily because of the various applications of copper products in various sectors.



Copper possesses good thermal conductivity, ductility, and electrical conductivity, and it doesn’t corrode easily. Therefore, it is appropriate for different applications like heating systems, electrical wiring, water pipes & fittings, and circuit boards.



The welding category, on the basis of service type, is a significant contributor to the industry. This is because of the different uses of welding in producing light, machinery, automotive parts, and heavy equipment, as well as in construction settings.



Moreover, as it is also extensively utilized in manufacturing, aerospace, and related industrial applications, coupled with the construction sector, the swift rate of both urbanization and industrialization would accelerate its acceptance.



APAC is the largest contributor to the industry, and it will remain the largest, with a 3.6% compound annual growth rate in the years to come. The progression as well as the dominance is because of the speedy rate of infrastructure expansion in this region and the government projects to boost manufacturing in the respective nations.





MENAFN20122023005304011875ID1107630547