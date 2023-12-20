St. George’s University School of Medicine True Blue Campus Opens Doors to Global Education Experts through Familiarization Program

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 December 2023 - St. George's University (SGU) School of Medicine hosted a three-day familiarization program for over 20 international education agents and school advisors from around the globe. The second edition of the program this year allowed attendees to explore the University's medical curriculum and tour SGU’s True Blue campus in Grenada, in the Caribbean.

Delegates received a comprehensive overview of SGU's MD program, pathways, and robust student support services led by SGU faculty and senior leaders. They enjoyed a campus tour, exploring the advanced medical school facilities, with exclusive access to modern learning environments such as a clinical exam room, sonogram room, and specialist simulation and anatomy laboratories. Attendees also visited the various on-campus amenities including the accommodation options, the Fitness and Wellness Center, and the Health Services Clinic. An added highlight was the interactive Q&A session with current students, which provided genuine insights into everyday life as a medical student at SGU.

Corrine Vish, Director of International Admissions at SGU, commented on the importance of the familiarization program, saying, "The program is designed to immerse counselors and agents in SGU's vibrant community and culture. These tours play a key role in offering education professionals a glimpse into our multifaceted approach to education and our dedication to nurturing our students in every facet of their academic journey and personal development."



Among the many benefits, attendees witnessed firsthand the value that SGU places on quality international medical education and the impact SGU has in equipping doctors of the future.

Katrina Watson from GEMS Dubai American Academy, UAE, described her experience, “When I visited St. George’s University’s True Blue campus in Grenada, I was unsure what to expect, but I found both the University and the island beautiful and safe, far exceeding what I had imagined. I highly recommend that other counselors and agents visit SGU and the island to experience it firsthand.”

Following this year’s success, another edition of the familiarization program will commence in the new year in January as SGU recognizes the benefits and value of international education agents and school advisors.





