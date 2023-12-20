Treat Yourself to Cinnabon’s Limited-Edition Specialties This Festive Season

(MENAFN- Click On Group) Get ready for the sweet taste of end-of-year festivities with Cinnabon! Discover the limited-edition Festive Collection in brand-new Christmas themed boxes, available across all 31 UAE stores until January 14, 2024. Choose between 3 heartwarming drinks: The Legendary Hot Chocolate starting AED 17; the Mint Mocha Latte; and the Makara Latte served hot or iced with marshmallow and fun sprinkles starting at AED 20. As for the specialty bons, the Hazelnut Bites will hit that gourmet spot: Get 5 for AED 17 AED or upgrade to a Bonbites box for AED 56!



